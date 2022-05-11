NorthStar Bets launches in Ontario

NorthStar Gaming has launched its online casino and sportsbook brand in the Canadian province, where the regulated igaming market launched on April 4.

US.- NorthStar Gaming has launched its online casino and sportsbook brand, NorthStar Bets, in the Canadian province of Ontario, where the regulated igaming market opened on April 4. Recently, NorthStar Gaming was registered by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario as an online gaming operator.

NorthStar Bets offers data, insights, and analysis and exclusive content. It features games such as live dealer blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and jackpot virtual slot machines.

Michael Moskowitz, CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming, said: “NorthStar Bets was designed and built for Ontarians and as an Ontario-based company, we’re excited to launch in our home province.

“We hope to inspire a sense of home team pride amongst our customers as they discover and engage with our platform and NorthStar Bets content. We’re confident Ontarians will enjoy the unmatched user experience that NorthStar Bets’ immersive betting and gaming platform provides.

“NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to our partnerships and agreements with leading media companies.

In March, NorthStar Gaming named legendary Canadian sports broadcaster Rod Black as a host and brand ambassador. Black will serve as a brand ambassador for NorthStar Bets and provide sports commentary and hosting duties for the platform’s social channels and in-app content.

NorthStar Gaming reveals new online casino and sportsbook brand

In February, NorthStar Gaming revealed that its online casino and sportsbook brand was to be named NorthStar Bets. The online platform offers players a “uniquely local, premier user experience” as well as relevant insights and content it said.

The firm secured an omnichannel advertising and marketing services deal with Torstar. Following the launch of the NorthStar Bets gaming platform, the Toronto Star will offer betting content, including videos of the events, teams and players.

