Ontario igaming market generates US$14bn in wagers in Q2

Canada.- iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the first quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that $14bn was wagered between April 1 and June 30. Gaming revenue was C$545m, up 3.6 per cent compared to Q4’s $526m.

Active player accounts dropped below a million by the end of the quarter, falling to 920,000 from the 1.01m reported in the previous quarter. Average monthly spend per active player account improved to $197 (Q4: $174).

Casino games (slots, live and online table games and peer-to-peer bingo) contributed $392m in revenue from $11.6bn in bets, accounting for 72 per cent and 83 per cent of total numbers respectively. Betting (sports, esports, proposition and novelty bets) generated $138m in revenue from $2bn in wagers, and peer-to-peer poker generated $15m from $350m.

Ontario launched its regulated igaming market on April 4, 2022. There are 46 operators and 71 gaming websites.

