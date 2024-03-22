North Carolina’s temporary Catawba Two Kings Casino to add live table games

Catawba Nation will add 12 live table games this summer.

US.- Catawba Nation has announced that Catawba Two Kings Casino in North Carolina will add 12 live table games this summer. They will include new games players will be able to enjoy are craps, roulette, mini-baccarat, blackjack, Mississippi stud poker and three-card poker.

Work on upgrading the temporary casino began in February and will last until summer. It will use new prefabricated modular structures. At the moment, the casino has 1,000 slot machines and electronic table games, a sportsbook and a restaurant.

Catawba Nation chief Brian Harris told The Shelby Star: “By adding live table games, we are giving our loyal patrons something many have asked for and also anticipate drawing Charlotte residents and visitors to the region who have not yet been to the casino.”

The casino will run a free dealer school on March 25 in Kings Mountain to train potential hires. Catawba Two Kings Casino currently employs 280 people and anticipates adding 120 new positions – both dealers and supervisors.