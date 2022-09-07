Catawba Two Kings Casino opens in-person sportsbook

The Catawba Nation opened a third in-person sportsbook venue in North Carolina just in time for the NFL season.

US.- The Catawba Nation has opened the door for their third in-person sportsbook venue in North Carolina at Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain. The idea of having a retail sportsbook inside the casino came after North Carolina’s online sports betting legislation failed to pass.

The temporary casino is located on Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain and since Tuesday features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino sportsbook, agent-teller services with betting voucher redemption, and 30 24/7 betting kiosks in a sportsbook area and throughout the facility, casino officials said Tuesday.

The Catawba sports book opens two days before the National Football League begins its regular season. Besides football, gamblers can bet on numerous sports, including auto racing, baseball, basketball, boxing, golf, hockey, mixed martial arts and soccer, officials said.

Trent Troxel, vice president of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority, said in a news release that sports betting should attract even more visitors to the casino. “We anticipate that a new audience in the Charlotte region and beyond will discover the casino as they come to wager on their favourite teams,” Troxel said.

The state’s other two sports books opened in March 2021 at casinos operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Cherokee and Murphy.

Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain has been operating a pre-launch facility since July with only 500 slot machines. The venue is located about 35 miles west of Charlotte.

Work on a larger permanent $273m casino building is scheduled to begin soon on already cleared land near the current facility. It’s expected to take about a year to finish, according to the project consultant, Delaware North. They are waiting for the National Indian Gaming Commission to approve the tribe’s plans.