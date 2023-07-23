North Carolina lawmakers consider up to four new casinos as part of budget deal

Lawmakers discussing the proposal say the casinos would be part of new entertainment districts.

US.- North Carolina lawmakers are working on a budget plan that could bring up to four new casinos to the state. The casinos, termed “entertainment districts” by lawmakers, would be built in Anson, Nash and Rockingham counties under the proposal.

For now, the plans remain only proposals, a formal bill has not been filed or voted on yet. Lawmakers would also have to legalise video gambling, which would be regulated by the state lottery commission.

The concept would include a variety of developments like retail, restaurants, hotels, and housing. “The response that we’re hearing from legislators from those regions has been supportive because they see it as a way to really spur the economy,” said House Speaker Tim Moore. “There is more support for this proposal than there was for some of the sports betting.”

One recent study found that if the new casinos were built, they could generate nearly $1.7bn in wagers, and hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes.

See also: North Carolina governor signs sports betting bill