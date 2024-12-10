North Carolina sports betting handle reaches $657.7m in November

The state saw its second-biggest handle since the launch of regulated sports betting.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released its sports wagering revenue report for November. The handle was $657.7m, up 7.5 per cent from October ($612m). It was the second-highest monthly total since the launch of sports betting in mid-March.

The eight mobile sportsbooks took $78.1m in gross revenue, the second-highest total after April ($105.2m) and a 60.5 per cent rise from October ($48.7m). Operators paid the state $14.1m in taxes, the highest return since the NCLC started publishing tax proceeds on its monthly report in July. Five months into the fiscal year, the state has raised $49.1m from online sports betting from a tax rate of 18 per cent of GGR.

In the first nine months of the market, bettors have wagered $4.8bn and the eight licensed online sportsbooks, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, ESPN Bet, FanDuel, Fanatics and Underdog, have made $548m in GGR. The NCLC does not break down financial data by operator.