Sports betting in North Carolina: handle reaches $612m in October

Revenue dropped despite a higher handle.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released its sports wagering revenue report for October, the seventh full month of legalised sports betting in the state. The handle was $612m, up 6.4 per cent from September ($575.3m) and the third-highest monthly total since the launch of sports betting in mid-March.

Despite the increase in bets, the eight mobile sportsbooks took $48.7m in gross revenue, down 70.1 per cent month-over-month. The hold of 8 per cent was the lowest since sports betting went live in North Carolina.

North Carolina does not break down its revenue reports by operator or sport. After the 18 per cent tax rate is applied, the estimated tax proceeds for the month will be $8.7m.