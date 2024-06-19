New Jersey forms responsible gaming task force

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has signed Executive Order No. 360.

US.- Governor Murphy has signed Executive Order No. 360, establishing a Responsible Gaming Task Force for the state of New Jersey. The task force will examine various aspects of problem gambling, including its impact on vulnerable communities.

Attorney general Matt Platkin will lead the task force, which comprises seven public officials: the chairs of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, Division of Consumer Affairs, Division of Gaming Enforcement, Division of State Lottery, New Jersey Racing Commission, and the Commissioner of the Department of Human Services. A final report will be due by March 31, with interim updates expected periodically.

See also: New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $510m in May

According to a 2023 report from Rutgers University Center for Gambling Studies referenced in the governor’s announcement, approximately 6 per cent of New Jersey residents are identified as high-risk for problem gambling, exceeding the national average range of 1 to 2 per cent. The report highlighted that black or Hispanic residents experience the highest rates of problem gambling.