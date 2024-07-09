Vermont launches responsible gaming website

The move comes six months after sports wagering launched in the state.

US.- The Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) has launched its responsible gaming website for sports bettors. The move comes roughly six months after sports wagering launched in the state in January.

The new site, VTGamblingHelp.org, will serve as a “valuable resource for those seeking immediate assistance and support for problems related to gambling,” the DMH said. It will offer safer gambling materials to those seeking to promote responsible gambling.

Over 11,600 Vermont residents are estimated to be struggling with a gambling problem, according to official data. VTGamblingHelp.org will address this issue, providing a 24/7 helpline, live chat, self-exclusion services, tools to assess gambling habits and treatment options through referrals to programmes.

