No vote on online sports betting in Nebraska

The Nebraska legislature won’t address digital sports betting again until next year.

US.- The Nebraska legislature adjourned sine die on Tuesday without addressing a proposal to legalise online sports betting package in the state. Senator Eliot Bostar had moved a constitutional amendment out of committee last week in a bid to give voters a say on legalisation in November, but the move continued to face opposition with 13 senators signing a statement against the proposal.

Bill LB13 aimed to legalise online sports betting and apply a 20 per cent tax on bets. Some 90 per cent of tax revenue would have been directed to the Property Tax Credit Cash Fund. Amendments to the proposal led by senator John Cavanaugh would have allowed the legislature to legalise sports betting rather than mandate it.

