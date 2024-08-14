Nebraska committee advances proposal for online sports betting

The amendment would allow a future legislature to legalise online sports betting pending voter approval in November.

US.- The Nebraska legislature’s General Affairs Committee has advanced a proposed constitutional amendment that would let a future legislature legalise online sports betting if voters approve it in November. The committee voted 5-2 in favour during a special legislative session on property tax reform called by Governor Jim Pillen.

The modified version of Senator Eliot Bostar’s proposal (LR3CA) along with related bill LB13 aims to legalise online sports betting, with a 20 per cent tax on bets and 90 per cent of tax revenue to be directed to the Property Tax Credit Cash Fund. Amendments to the proposal led by Senator John Cavanaugh would allow the legislature to legalize sports betting rather than mandate it. However, some lawmakers, like Senator Jana Hughes, are sceptical and it’s not certain that the bill will get a floor debate.

