13 Nebraska senators issue statement against mobile gambling proposal

US.- A group of 13 Nebraska state senators has issued a statement against the proposed legalisation of mobile gambling. They cited data from the National Council on Problem Gambling suggesting a 30 per cent increase in gambling addiction risk linked to online sports betting.

The statement reads: “Nebraska very recently legalised casinos largely on the promise of property tax relief that has failed to manifest itself. Expanding gambling further will inevitably lead to expanding the associated addictions and adds to more suffering in our communities. Online sports betting turns every cell phone into a 24/7 handheld gambling device, leading to new addictions.

Senators John Lowe, Ray Aguilar, Joni Albrecht, Robert Clements, Robert Dover, Steve Erdman, Steve Halloran, Brian Hardin, Rick Holdcroft, Loren Lippincott, Rita Sanders and Julie Slama signed the statement.

