Niklas Lindahl departs from LeoVegas

Lindahl has left his role as global chief marketing officer.

Sweden.- Niklas Lindahl has said that he has left the Swedish online gambling operator LeoVegas, stepping down from his role as global chief marketing officer. He announced the news on LinkedIn.

Lindahl joined LeoVegas in 2018, initially overseeing the operator’s customer strategy for the launch of its platform in the Italian market. He went on to become head of MGA Markets, overseeing LeoVegas brands in key jurisdictions where it operated under its Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) licence.

He became global CMO in 2021. That role saw him manage a team of over 100 including general managers and country managers. His work included the localisation of LeoVegas UX, retention and acquisition and other aspects.

LeoVegas has since been acquired by MGM Resorts. It has obtained a German online gambling licence and relaunched in the Netherlands two years after leaving the market ahead of the launch of regulated online gambling.

In a post on LinkedIn, Lindahl thanked colleagues for “the most amazing 5 years in my career.” He said: “It has been a great ride. I will miss you all. LeoVegas is a one-of-a-kind company. Having worked there has been a privilege.”

He also thanked LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman: “Thank you for giving me the chance to enter the industry and thank you for showing me what leadership is all about. You are a true example to us all.”