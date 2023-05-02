MGM Resorts’ LeoVegas to buy Push Gaming

It’s LeoVegas’ first big investment since it was acquired by MGM.

UK.- MGM Resorts has announced that LeoVegas has reached an agreement to buy the UK-based games studio Push Gaming. The studio, which specialises in mobile-optimised HTML5 games for online casinos, will continue to develop and distribute games through its own platform and remote gaming server.

LeoVegas said that Push Gaming’s 100+ employees will continue to work under the same management team. It’s the first big deal for LeoVegas since the Sweden-based company was acquired by MGM Resorts last September as part of the US casino giant’s strategy to grow its online gaming footprint worldwide.

Gary Fritz, president of MGM Resorts International Interactive, said: “The acquisition of Push Gaming by LeoVegas is consistent with our vision to expand MGM Resorts’ digital gaming presence internationally to grow our capabilities and products over the next several years.

“We are pleased to bring Push Gaming into our business as it brings a track record of developing games that are popular and have staying power in the industry as well as an exceptional management and operating team.”

LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Push Gaming to our extended family. The management team at Push Gaming has had a phenomenal journey, quickly growing the company from a small start-up to a player with outstanding proprietary content and a strong customer base. We look forward to contributing to their continued success moving forward.”

Push Gaming has 30 plus games, including Razor Shark, Wild Swarm, Big Bamboo and Jammin’ Jars, which it delivers to more than 200 operators. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of the year.

In March, LeoVegas gained a German gaming licence from the new gambling regulator, Gemeinsamen Glücksspielbehörde (GGL). The group’s LVSports Limited will launch its virtual slot games in all 16 German states.