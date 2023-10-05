LeoVegas relaunches in the Netherlands

The online gambling operator has launched LeoVegas.nl.

The Netherlands.- The online gambling operator LeoVegas Group, now owned by MGM, has relaunched in the Netherlands after gaining a licence from the national regulator, KSA. The operator had left the market when the Netherlands launched regulated online gambling in October 2021.

It’s been a long wait, with the operator initially having hoped to launch a year ago. However, it’s finally returned at LeoVegas.nl, offering online casino, live casino with Dutch-speaking croupiers and sports betting.

LeoVegas Group CEO Gustaf Hagman said: “The King of Casino is finally home in the orange kingdom. I am delighted that we are taking steps into the Dutch market. The combination of a well-known brand, our platform, and cutting-edge content will make LeoVegas.nl a contender for the leader’s jersey in the Dutch igaming market.”

Since exiting the Dutch market in 2021, LeoVegas has been bought by MGM. Its platform is being used for the UK launch of the BetMGM brand. LeoVegas has also acquired Push Gaming.