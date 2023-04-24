NFL suspends five players over betting violations

The players breached the league’s gambling policy.

US.- The National Football League (NFL) has imposed suspensions on four Detroit Lions players and one Washington Commander player for violating the league’s gambling policy. Detroit Lions receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill and safety CJ Moore have been suspended along with Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney.

Cephus, Moore and Toney were suspended indefinitely for betting on games during the 2022 season and will not be able to apply for reinstatement until after the 2023 season. Williams and Berryhill were issued six-game suspensions, covering the opening six games of the 2023 NFL regular season. Both players will be eligible to participate in all off-season and pre-season activities.

“A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way,” the NFL said in a statement.

The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits players from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility. The Lions announced on Friday they had released Cephus and Moore following their suspensions.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement: “As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy. These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.

“We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

According to the Lions, Williams and Berryhill’s suspensions relate to betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

Williams’ representation, Alliance Sports, said in a statement on Friday: “Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit.

“However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

The suspensions are the first gambling-related bans for players since the NFL banned receiver Calvin Ridley for the 2022 campaign. The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver was reinstated by the league this offseason.

