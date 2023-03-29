NFL owners vote to allow in-stadium sportsbooks to operate on game day

Fans can already bet on their phones at stadiums.

The change will affect 17 franchises in states with regulated sports betting.

US.- NFL team owners have voted to allow NFL stadium sportsbooks to take bets on game days. The change is to take effect for the 2023 season, which starts in September. It will apply to 17 franchises in states with regulated sports betting.

Fans can already gamble on their phones at stadiums on game days but not place bets at physical sportsbooks. Currently, the Washington Commanders in Maryland are the only NFL franchise with a physical sportsbook, operated by Fanatics Sportsbook, on stadium premises. The Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and New York Jets have sportsbooks located just outside their gates.

Revenue will not be shared with other teams until it exceeds a certain amount, expected to be around $20m. The money would then be shared with the other 31 teams in the league. The NFL announced its first sportsbook partnerships in April 2021.

