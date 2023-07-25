NFL suspends Eyioma Uwazurike for gambling on league games in 2022

The Denver Broncos’ defensive lineman has been suspended indefinitely after violating the league’s gambling policy.

US.- Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended for gambling on NFL games during the 2022 season. The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any team or league facility or venue and any betting on the NFL.

The Broncos said in a statement: “We were informed by the NFL that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously.

Uwazurike, who played football at Iowa State University, was entering his second season with the Broncos and was due to report to the team’s training camp in Englewood, Colorado, on Tuesday. He played in eight games in his rookie season and had 17 tackles. He can petition for reinstatement in one year.

In June, the NFL suspended Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor until at least the end of the 2023 season. Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans was suspended for the first six regular-season games of the 2023 season after he was found to have betting on non-NFL sports at one of the team’s facilities.

In April, the NFL suspended Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season and said Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Lions would be suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season for violating its gambling policy.

