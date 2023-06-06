NFL investigates Isiah Rodgers over possible betting violations

Isiah Rodgers of the Indianapolis Colts is under investigation for possible breaches of gambling policy.

US.- The NFL is investigating Indianapolis Colts player Isaiah Rodgers for possible violations of the league’s gambling policy. The kick returner and cornerback allegedly placed around 100 wagers on NFL games, including on his own team.

The bets were allegedly made on a friend’s account, the majority in the $25 to $50 range. The news was report by SportsHandle.com and confirmed by ESPN.

The Indiana Gaming Commission confirmed that it had received “information pertaining to this matter” and was following developments.

Deputy director Jenny Reske said: “The IGC is not the lead agency on this matter, as it involves alleged violations of a league policy at this point. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to determine what, if any, regulatory actions are necessary.”

The team acknowledged the inquiry, saying in a statement: “We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

Rodgers himself wrote in a tweet that he wants to “take full responsibility” for his actions. He said: “I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about.

“I made an error in judgement and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this,” he wrote.

In April, the NFL suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy. Four members of the Detroit Lions and one player from the Washington Commanders were suspended for either betting on NFL games or for placing wagers on sports within their team’s facility.

See also: NFL owners vote to allow in-stadium sportsbooks to operate on game day