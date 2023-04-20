New York’s Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform

The venue has selected QCI Enterprise Platform – Nimble Edition for its gaming floor.

Press release.- Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel in New York has selected Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Enterprise Platform – Nimble Edition for its gaming floor. The tool is currently being deployed throughout the property.

The venue’s marketing, player development and casino operations team will begin training soon. The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries.

Henry Wojtaszek, president & CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, said: “We are excited to begin using the QCI Enterprise Platform. As the platform rolls out, our staff will find new ways to enhance the customer experience here at Batavia Downs. We are looking forward to working alongside QCI’s knowledgeable team in developing a strategy that will help us continue to provide exceptional customer service and record-breaking revenues to our municipalities.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added: “Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel’s decision to select our Enterprise Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers’ needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations team to function in a modern data-enriched environment.

“With over 4,000 gaming executives currently utilizing the QCI platform worldwide, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel.”

Augustine Casino, in Coachella, California, has also selected Quick Custom Intelligence’s QCI Host for its gaming floor. In March, Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming announced the deployment of Quick Custom Intelligence’s Enterprise Platform at casino properties. The launch is currently underway at US, Canada, and Punta Cana casinos.

Senator introduces bill to legalise online casinos in New York

In February, Senator Joseph P Addabbo Jr introduced a bill that aims to legalise online casino gaming. Senate Bill S4856 would modify New York’s Racing, Pari-mutuel Wagering and Breeding Law by including a new article (article 15) for the regulation of igaming.

The bill covers online slots, table games and live dealer games. Poker is not included as another bill introduced by Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, already seeks to regulate the vertical. Four types of entities would be able to apply for online gaming licences: destination resort casinos, racetracks, Indian tribes with gaming compacts and operators with existing online sports betting licences.