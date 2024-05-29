New York senator opposes Mets owner’s plan for casino in Queens

Jessica Ramos has voiced opposition to Steve Cohen’s proposed venue.

US.- New York State senator Jessica Ramos has voiced opposition to plans for an $8bn casino and entertainment complex in Queens proposed by Mets owner Steve Cohen and partner Hard Rock Casino.

Ramos, a Democrat who is considering a run for mayor next year, said: “I will not introduce legislation to alienate parkland in Corona for the purposes of a casino. We want investment and opportunity, we are desperate for green space, and recreation for the whole family. We disagree on the premise that we have to accept a casino in our backyard as the trade-off.”

The proposed project next to Citi Field also features a 20-acre park, conference facility, hotel, music venue, and Queens Food Hall. Cohen and Hard Rock are competing for one of three downstate casino licences being offered by the New York State Gaming Commission. There are 11 known contenders. MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and Caesars Entertainment are among the operators to have set out plans