Lawmakers push to speed up New York City casino timeline

US.- Two New York state lawmakers are advocating for a bill to expedite the awarding of casino licences in New York City, arguing that the current timeline is costing the state billions in lost potential revenue. The push comes in the final days of the state legislative session.

Senator Joseph Addabbo and Assemblyman Gary Pretlow are proposing legislation that would mandate bids be submitted by July 31 this year, with the New York State Gaming Commission required to approve the three casino licences by March 31 2025. The current schedule set by state gaming commissioners anticipates awarding licences by December 31, 2025.

New York plans to issue three downstate casino licences. Applicants must meet certain environmental standards, including the State/City Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQR). There are 11 known contenders. MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and Caesars Entertainment are among the operators to have set out initial plans.