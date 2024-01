New York online sports betting revenue hits new record in December

New York online sports betting revenue posted $188.3m, surpassing the existing record set last October.

US.- New York online sports betting revenue reported $188.3m in December, surpassing the existing record of $166.3m, set in October 2023, by 13.2 per cent. The figure was also up 24.8 per cent compared to November’s $150.9m and 32.8 per cent up from December 2022’s $141.8m.

In December, online sports betting handle registered $2.04bn, up 3.2 per cent from November’s record of $2.11bn. The total was also 25.7 per cent higher than the $1.62bn bet in December 2022.

December also marked the third consecutive month that players spent more than $2bn on online sports wagering. In October, New York became the first US market to report an online monthly betting handle higher than $2bn.

Players spent $834.5m wagering on sports with FanDuel, with revenue reaching $93.6m for the month. DraftKings registered $65.2m in revenue and a $773.4m handle. Caesars posted a revenue of $15.9m and took $202m in bets.

BetMGM reported $8.1m in revenue and a $126.5m online handle. Rush Street Interactive registered $3.1m in revenue from $50.7m of online wagers. PointsBet reported revenue of $2.6m from $28.6m in bets, and Resorts World Interactive $401,566 off $401,566.

