New York mobile sports betting handle hits record $2.1bn in November

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $2.11bn in November, up 36 per cent year-on-year and 5 per cent higher than in October. The figure marks a new record for the legal sports betting market in the state.

According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $150m, down 9.3 per cent from October’s record $166.3m, but 1.8 per cent higher than November 2022 ($148.2m).

FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for nearly 80 per cent of bets. Players spent $923.4m wagering on sports with FanDuel, with revenue reaching $69.2m for the month. DraftKings has a $723.1m handle and $54.3m in revenue. Caesars took $205m in bets for revenue of $11.6m.

BetMGM processed $120.6m in online wagers and generated $7.9m in revenue. Rush Street Interactive completed the top five with a $76.6m handle and $5m in revenue.

