New sportsbook and poker room coming to Harrah’s New Orleans this autumn

The casino will open a new Caesars Sportsbook and World Series of Poker Room as part of its transition into Caesars New Orleans.

US.- Harrah’s New Orleans will open a new Caesars Sportsbook and World Series of Poker room this autumn as the property continues its $325m transformation into Caesars New Orleans. Caesars Entertainment secured a 30-year licence extension for the Louisiana casino in 2019.

The sportsbook will cover 5,700 square feet and will have four betting windows, 12 self-service kiosks, and a video and audio system. Located next to the sportsbook will be the largest poker room in Louisiana, which will measure 5,000 square feet.

The poker room will have more than 20 tables and a tableside beverage service. It will offer several varieties of live poker, with weekly tournaments to be held on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays.

Caesars said in a statement: “Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s New Orleans will provide sports fans with the opportunity to watch and bet on games in a luxurious environment worthy of a Caesar. A 147-foot video screen and state-of-the-art, high-powered audio system will ensure customers don’t miss a single play and have continual access to up-to-the-second odds.

“In addition to seating for 140 patrons, the sportsbook will also feature a multi-display Fan Cave with a private viewing experience for up to 10 people, and a massive bar to accommodate 28 more sports fans.”

Caesars Entertainment regional president Dan Real, said in the news release: “Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s New Orleans will be the foremost sports betting and viewing destination in the southern United States.”

Real added: “This first-class sportsbook will offer an unmatched game-day experience for Louisiana’s passionate sports fans and our many visitors to the area. At Caesars, we recognise how important sports, entertainment, and hospitality are to Louisiana, and this sportsbook will showcase our continued commitment to the state and its people.”

Harrah’s New Orleans general manager Samir Mowad commented: “The World Series of Poker brand represents the ultimate poker experience, and it’s only fitting we open a poker room that matches its legacy.

“We’ll accomplish this by providing a best-in-class place for players to enjoy our games while generating a competitive buzz that builds camaraderie and creates a thrilling sense of victory for our winners.”

