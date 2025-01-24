Resorts World New York opens pavillion to showcase expansion plans

The new pavilion showcases a $5bn expansion plan.

US.- Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) has cut the ribbon on its new Experience Center, a pavilion designed to showcase its $5bn expansion project in Southeast Queens. Located in the property’s grand lobby, the centre features 3D models and video walls outlining the plans for 350,000 square feet of meeting, conference, and entertainment space and approximately 30 new food and beverage options.

The plan is to quadruple its hotel capacity with 2,000 rooms. The Experience Center was designed by Perkins Eastman, in collaboration with RWNYC. The two models on display were built by Arch Box, under the guidance of master modelmaker Richard Tenguerian.

The opening is the latest milestone in RWNYC’s efforts to secure a commercial gaming licence from the New York State Gaming Commission.

Ehe center features 3D models and video walls. Photo: RWNYC.

Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, said: “Today marks a big step closer to realizing the potential of Southeast Queens and the entire borough as we open the doors to the Resorts World New York City Experience Center. For over a decade, we’ve been proud to grow alongside the Southeast Queens community. Now, this portal into the future will cement Queens’ status as a global destination when our community sees a world-class entertainment venue, new meeting and conference space, and acres of additional greenspace come to life.”

Alberto Cavallero, AIA, principal of Perkins Eastman, added: “We’re proud to have partnered with Resorts World New York City to bring their vision for the future of Queens to life. The Experience Center is designed to be welcoming and interactive, giving the community a chance to physically see the massive scope of this project. We cannot wait to see Queens residents step into this center and truly understand how it will deliver on the things they have always wanted.”

The state Gaming Commission is expected to approve up to three downstate casino licences by the end of 2025.