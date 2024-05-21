Legislative session closes with no approval of sports betting in Minnesota

The bill would have granted the state’s 11 tribes exclusive online sports betting licences.

US.- Minnesota’s legislative session has closed with no approval of a sports betting bill that would have granted the state’s 11 tribes exclusive online sports betting licences.

Representative Zack Stephenson posted on social media on Sunday: “We’re going to come up just short on the sports betting bill this year. But we proved that we could find a deal acceptable to all major stakeholders, including tribes, tracks, and charities. That’s meaningful progress for the future.”

See also: Minnesota bill to ban historical horse racing machines moves forward