Minnesota holds hearing on sports betting

The Minnesota Senate Finance Committee heard from witnesses talking about the potential harms of legalising sports betting.

US.- Some Minnesota legislators and gambling addiction advocates took part in a hearing held on Wednesday (8 January) by the Minnesota Senate Finance Committee to express their concerns about the possibility of legalising sports betting in the state.

Senator John Marty, chair of the committee, led the hearing which covered various topics and concerns regarding the popularity of sports betting including illegal gambling operations, VIP programs, responsible gaming, gambling disorders and economic impact.

Several testifiers raised concerns about “the risks associated with regulated online wagering” and “how operators prey on sports fans”. According to multiple industry sources, sportsbook representatives were denied the ability to partake in the hearing.

Legislation to approve sports betting in the state has been discussed for years. The latest version, introduced by representative Zack Stephenson last year, would have allowed in-person sports betting at casinos run by Minnesota’s eleven Native American tribes. Each tribe would have also had the option to offer online gaming. Wagers made on tribal land would not be taxed, while online wagers would be taxed at a 10 per cent rate on net revenue received.



