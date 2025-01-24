Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa rolls out $65m renovation

The resort has upgraded its gaming area.

US.- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa in Florida has unveiled its $65m resort renovation with a new gaming area, the Fresh Harvest Buffet reopening and renovated smoke-free hotel rooms.

The new gaming floor opened on January 23. The Fresh Harvest Buffet reopening creates 200 new jobs and brings the number of team members at the casino resort to 4,293. It has six live-action kitchens with themes such as American Bounty, Cucina Italiana and the new International Station, featuring a taqueria, kebabs and sushi. It will initially operate from Thursday to Sunday.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel plans to offer 802 guestrooms by the end of January. In the West Tower, 240 rooms have been updated. Each floor of the tower has new artwork crafted from vinyl records.

Steve Bonner, president of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, said: “We are extremely excited about taking our world-class resort to yet another level. We’re always attentive to what our guests want and need. They asked and we delivered. After introducing live craps, roulette, and sports betting just over a year ago, we believe the new slots area just adds to the fully integrated casino experience for our guests. Last month, we celebrated $2bn in jackpots for 2024, so clearly this is the luckiest place to be!”