New Sportradar White Paper tackles customer acquisition cost conundrum for sports betting businesses

This newly released paper is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

In its latest release, Sportradar analyzes what are the important factors that influence the cost of acquiring sports bettors for operators.

Press release.- Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, tackles one of the betting industry’s most important and timely challenges in its new white paper: ‘How to Control Customer Acquisition Costs in Sports Betting.’

Packed full of data-driven intelligence and insights, Sportradar‘s paper probes the latest trends and strategies to provide essential guidance to ambitious sports betting businesses that are aiming to enhance their positioning in increasingly competitive markets worldwide.

This newly released paper, which is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese:

Delves into how to identify and define central customer acquisition touchpoints to provide an accurate and consistent bottom-line picture.

Examines the challenge of quantifying sustainable cost-per-acquisition figures and acceptable short-term cash burn against the lifetime value of customers.

Explores strategies for reducing acquisition costs, including programmatic marketing, affiliates, media partnerships, paid search and paid social campaigns.

Rodrigo Cambiaghi, director of advertising sales for Latin America at Sportradar, said: “In an ever-changing sector, cost-per-acquisition figures are being scrutinised by investors and executives at both established and emerging sports betting businesses like never before.

“Controlling acquisition costs is a key pillar of building a sustainable business in this ultra-competitive industry, and our white paper addresses this challenge comprehensively and offers vital new ideas and perspectives.”

You can download a copy of ‘How to Control Acquisition Costs in Sports Betting’ here.