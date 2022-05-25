Sportradar’s InteractSport extends partnership with Wales Cricket Board

Sportradar’s InteractSport has renewed its partnership with England and Wales Cricket Board to continue to deliver electronic scoring and fan engagement applications to the recreational cricket community.

Press release.- Sportradar’s InteractSport and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced today that they have renewed their partnership to continue to deliver electronic scoring and fan engagement applications to the recreational cricket community, under a multi-year agreement with Sportradar.

Since being introduced in 2017, more than one hundred thousand matches in England and Wales have been scored on the Play-Cricket Scorer app. The partnership includes the provision of the Play-Cricket Scorer app, Play-Cricket Live app, and the Countdown Cricket app up to 2024.

Each product offers unique value to the recreational game that will complement existing ECB initiatives and further enhance the matchday experience through live-scoring, streaming and video-highlights access for club admins, players and fans. The Play-Cricket Scorer App is designed to make electronic scoring simple and accessible to all levels of cricket. The app integrates with the ECB’s Play-Cricket platform and accommodates for the range of scoring formats.

For fan engagement, the Play-Cricket Live App delivers instant, personalised content that can be customised based on club and league preferences and allows fans to follow multiple games simultaneously via the dashboard and in-play notifications.

Additionally, the Countdown Cricket App is designed to increase entry-level participation by enabling parents, teachers and junior coaches to organise and score countdown cricket matches quickly and easily in a fun and interactive environment. The app helps drive engagement with new audiences, leveraging the launch of The Hundred in the UK in 2021.

Alison Crowe, director of digital & data, ECB, said, “Our partnership with Sportradar enables us to deliver a quality experience to our recreational participants and fans through world-class technology. With an ever-increasing number of participants across England and Wales, we’re looking to inspire the next generation to share their passion.”

Sam Taylor, managing director at InteractSport, part of Sportradar, said, “Sportradar is committed to supporting the growth of cricket at all levels. We believe the ongoing embedding of our digital solutions will enable the ECB to facilitate a closer connection with and relationship between recreational players. It will also add a new dimension to their engagement with the sport they love to play and watch.”