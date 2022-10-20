New Jokers Wild Casino approved by Henderson City Council

Boyd Gaming’s new venue would be built in phases beside the existing venue in Henderson, Nevada.

US.- Nevada’s Henderson City Council has approved the construction of a new Jokers Wild hotel and Casino on Boulder Highway. City council members voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal submitted by parent company Boyd Gaming.

The project would be built in phases, with the first phase involving a new casino north of the existing Jokers Wild building at the corner of Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road. The existing site would be demolished. In a second phase, a new hotel would be built and the casino would be expanded.

The casino is expected to cover 50,000 square feet, with 650 slot machines and six table games. There would also be a pub and a live entertainment space. The hotel would feature 114 rooms in four stories. The phase 2 expansion of the casino would add 20,000 more square feet.

FanDuel Group recently signed an agreement with Boyd Gaming to brand the Fremont Hotel Casino sportsbook. The sports betting operator will provide odds and branding to the venue while Boyd will continue to manage the book’s betting operations.

FanDuel is set to operate retail and mobile sports betting in Boyd casinos in eight of the company’s nine licensed states by early 2023. It does not currently have approval to launch its own sports betting app in Nevada, but this could change in the future. FanDuel operated daily fantasy sports contests until 2015, when the state determined that daily fantasy was a form of sports betting, putting an end to the firm’s operations.

Nevada reports $1.2bn in gaming revenue for August

Nevada casinos saw their 18th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in August. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.2bn in gaming revenue, up 3.5 per cent compared to August 2021.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1bn, up 2.9 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $994.9m. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 5 per cent year-on-year to $659.7m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $64.5 and $23.1m respectively, also up year-on-year.