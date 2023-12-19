New Jersey sports betting revenue reaches $95.9m in November

ESPN Bet took a share of nearly $5m in revenue.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s sports betting revenue.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported that sports betting revenue was $95.9m in November, up 3.8 per cent from October’s $92.3m. The handle was $1.62bn, with $1.57bn wagered online.

FanDuel led the market with $57.7m in revenue. DraftKings registered $19.2m and BetMGM $8.2m. New to the market, ESPN Bet, which launched for the final two weeks of the month, made $4.8m. For the first 11 months of 2023, bettors have wagered $10.69bn in New Jersey.

Hacksaw Gaming partners with DraftKings in New Jersey

Hacksaw Gaming has announced a partnership with DraftKings after securing temporary approval in New Jersey. It expects to go live by the end of the year. The deal grants DraftKings users exclusivity to Hacksaw’s first ten games in the market for two weeks.

Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, said: “Having secured such a significant presence in the US in 2023 is something we are incredibly proud of. Our hard work takes form in our ever-increasing footprint”.