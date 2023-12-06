ESPN Bet to launch in North Carolina

Penn Interactive has signed a deal with Quail Hollow Club and the Wells Fargo Championship.

US.- Penn Entertainment subsidiary Penn Interactive has signed a long-term deal with Quail Hollow Club and the Wells Fargo Championship to launch ESPN Bet in North Carolina, subject to regulatory approvals. The agreement comes ahead of the state’s upcoming launch of regulated online sports betting sometime before June.

Penn Interactive head Benjie Levy said: “We are thrilled to partner with Quail Hollow Club and the Wells Fargo Championship as we prepare to bring our new online sports betting brand, ESPN BET, to North Carolina. Along with market access, we’re excited to sponsor the popular Wells Fargo Championship and look forward to working together with our new partners to create unique fan activations.”

Quail Hollow Club president Johnny Harris added: “We welcome the upcoming launch of regulated online sports wagering in North Carolina and are extremely pleased to partner with a leading gaming and entertainment operator in Penn Entertainment. Penn’s compelling online sports betting brand ESPN et, cutting-edge technology and extensive operational expertise make them an ideal long-term partner for this industry.”

In November, ESPN Bet launched in 17 US states, replacing Penn Entertainment’s previous sportsbook.