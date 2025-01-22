Parx Casino Shippensburg donates $100,000 to community organisations

The Pennsylvania casino has given $400,000 to nonprofit partners since it opened.

US.- Parx Casino Shippensburg, in Pennsylvania, has given $100,000 in charitable donations to 16 community organisations at its annual luncheon as the venue celebrates its second anniversary.

The cash was split between Vigilant Hose Company, Shippensburg EMS Shippensburg Police Foundation, West End Fire & Rescue, CV Hose Company, Shippensburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Cumberland Valley Community, and Connections, D.O.I.T (Downtown Organizations Investing Together). To date, Parx Casino Shippensburg has donated $400,000 to nonprofits in the Greater Shippensburg region.

Ron Davis, director of diversity and community development at Parx Casino, said: “As a company, we are always focused on sharing our success with the community. For 2025, Parx increased and expanded the donation list to be the largest number of donation awardees to date – including many first-time recipients.”

The company has named John Marshall. as general manager. The company stated: “With over 30 years of experience, John brings his vast expertise to lead the Shippensburg operation to new heights and continue our commitment to supporting the community.”

Parx Casino fully opened in Shippensburg Township in January 2023. Run by Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, the 73,000-square-foot venue is the state’s fourth mini-casino. It has 500 slot machines and electronic table games such as blackjack, baccarat and roulette with remote dealers. The casino also includes sports wagering kiosks.