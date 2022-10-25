New Hampshire sports betting revenue up 68.2% in September

New Hampshire’s sportsbooks have reported revenue of $7.4m for September.

US.- New Hampshire saw wagers of $78m in September, up 14.8 per cent compared to September 2021 and up 80.2 per cent from August’s sports betting handle of $43.4m. Consumers wagered $58.5m online, while the remaining $19.8m was spent betting at retail sportsbooks.

Gross gaming revenue from sports betting for the month amounted to $7.4m, up by 68.2 per cent year-on-year and 76.2 per cent more than $4.2m in August this year. It was the highest monthly amount since $8m (January 2022). Online sports betting generated $7.7m, while retail sportsbooks lost $374,088.

Tax generated from sports wagering in New Hampshire in September reached $3.2m, with $3.5m coming from online, and retail contributing negative $228,926 due to the monthly loss. For the financial year to date, consumer spending in the three months through to the end of September was $164.3m, with gross gaming revenue at $16m and tax $7.3m.

In November 2019, DraftKings gained exclusive rights to offer sports betting online via the New Hampshire Lottery.

