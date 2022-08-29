New Hampshire lottery website faces cyber attack

The New Hampshire lottery website faced a cyber attack on Friday.

US.- The New Hampshire Lottery website suffered a cyber attack Friday and was offline for several hours until Saturday morning, NH lottery said the site is now working correctly.

It wrote on Facebook: “The attack resulted in the creation of a banner/pop-up intending to get users to click and download a .zip file…We are confident that this attack did not impact any player data nor compromise the integrity of our gaming platforms.

“Once the attack was identified, we took immediate action. As a precaution, NHLottery.com has been offline while we investigated this issue. We are confident that this attack did not impact any player data nor compromise the integrity of our gaming platforms.”

The agency warned anyone who accidentally clicked on the banners or pop-ups to delete any files that may have been downloaded and to empty their computer’s trash/recycle bin. They also warned anyone who clicked on or launched any of the files within the .zip file to install and run an antivirus/malware scanner to remove any questionable files off their computer.

It added that if anyone was prompted to provide their iLottery username and password information, they should update their password when the system is back online. The agency added: “We also are working with our hosting provider and have initiated a forensic cyber investigation.

“We are committed to keeping our players and the public updated and will share more information as it becomes available.”

