New Hampshire sports betting revenue reaches $9.1m in October

Sports betting revenue was up 68.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- New Hampshire saw wagers of $91.3m in October, down 7 per cent compared to October 2021 but up 17.5 per cent from September’s sports betting handle of $73m. Consumers wagered $68.2m online, while the remaining $23.1m was spent at retail sportsbooks.

Gross gaming revenue from sports betting amounted to $9.1m, up by 68.5 per cent year-on-year and 23 per cent from September of this year ($7.4m). It was the highest revenue since $8m in January 2022. Online sports betting generated $6.6m while retail sportsbooks lost $2.5m.

Tax generated from sports wagering in New Hampshire in October reached $4.5m. Consumer spending in the three months to the end of October was $255.6m, with gross gaming revenue of $25.1m and tax payments of $11.8m. DraftKings has had exclusive rights to offer sports betting online via the New Hampshire Lottery since 2019.

