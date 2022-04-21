Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $78.8m in March

Gross gaming revenue from sports betting was $5.3m.
The state’s handle rose 41 per cent compared to the same month in 2021 and 11 per cent against last month.

US.- New Hampshire’s regulated online and retail sports betting market continued its growth in March. Wagers reached $78.8m, up 41 per cent compared to the same month in 2021 and 11 per cent compared to February.

The mobile sports betting handle was $60.3m, up 2.1 per cent from February’s $59.1m. The other $18.5m was wagered at retail sportsbooks.

Gross gaming revenue from sports betting was $5.3m, an increase from $4.3m in March 2021 and of 430 per cent from $1m in February 2022. Of the total revenue, $4.8m came via Internet betting, while the remaining $460,420 was generated from retail wagering.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported that state generated $2.5m in tax from sports betting in March.

New Hampshire sports betting handle sets record in January

New Hampshire started 2022 with a new monthly record sports betting handle. The handle in January was $99.5m, according to figures released by the New Hampshire Lottery. The previous record was $98.1m, set in October 2021.

Player spending in January was 66.4 per cent higher than the $59.8m wagered in January 2021 and 15.2 per cent more than December’s $86.4m.

