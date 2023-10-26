New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $66.8m in September

The handle was down 14.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- New Hampshire’s sports betting handle was $66.8m in September. It was down 14.6 per cent year-on-year but 72.2 per cent higher than August 2023 ($38.8m). Online betting accounted for $59.2m and retail $7.7m.

Gross gaming revenue was $6.2m, down 16.2 per cent from September 2023 ($7.4m) but up 87.9 per cent from August 2023 ($3.3m). Mobile sports betting generated $5.6m and retail wagering $609,874.New Hampshire collected $2.7m in tax, $2.4m came from online betting and $274,060 from retail activity.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported a record $603m in sales for its fiscal year 2023. That’s a rise of 12 per cent from the previous high of $536.5m in 2022. The lottery generated a record $187m in support of New Hampshire public education, up 27 per cent.

Since its inception in 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2.64bn to public education, supporting students, teachers and schools across the state. Nearly all New Hampshire Lottery games ran ahead of last year’s sales. Mega Millions sales were up nearly 104 per cent, while Powerball sales increased 19 per cent.

See also: Concord city approves Imagine Casino plans in New Hampshire