New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $38.8m in August

US.- New Hampshire’s sports betting handle was $38.8m in August. That’s down 10.6 per cent year-on-year but up 5.2 per cent compared to July 2023’s $36.9m. Some $34.8m was spent online with DraftKings and $4m at retail sportsbooks in the state.

Revenue was $3.4m, down 19.1 per cent from $4.2m in the same month in 2022 and down 2.9 per cent compared to July. Online betting accounted for $3.1m of revenue and retail $270,235. The state collected $1.5m in sports betting tax in August. DraftKings has had exclusive rights to offer sports betting online via the New Hampshire Lottery since 2019.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported a record $603m in sales for its last fiscal year. That’s a rise of 12 per cent from the previous high of $536.5m in 2022. The lottery generated a record $187m in support of New Hampshire public education, up 27 per cent.

Since its inception in 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2.64bn to public education, supporting students, teachers and schools across the state. Nearly all New Hampshire Lottery games ran ahead of last year’s sales. Mega Millions sales were up nearly 104 per cent, while Powerball sales increased 19 per cent.

