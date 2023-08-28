New Hampshire Lottery breaks sales record in fiscal year 2023

The New Hampshire Lottery has reported $603m in sales, up 12 per cent.

US.- The New Hampshire Lottery has reported a record $603m in sales for its last fiscal year. That’s a rise of 12 per cent from the previous high of $536.5m in 2022. The lottery generated a record $187m in support of New Hampshire public education, up 27 per cent.

Since its inception in 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2.64bn to public education, supporting students, teachers and schools across the state. Nearly all New Hampshire Lottery games ran ahead of last year’s sales. Mega Millions sales were up nearly 104 per cent, while Powerball sales increased 19 per cent.

Governor Chris Sununu said: “With over $603m in lottery sales, children across New Hampshire hit the jackpot with $187m in profits returned to support public education just this year. With no income tax taken from winnings when you buy in New Hampshire and millions in support of public education, playing the lottery is a win-win.”

Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery, added: “We are extremely proud to break yet another sales record, while delivering on our promise to continually maximize revenue for New Hampshire education. The New Hampshire Lottery strives for excellence, and we will continue to work tirelessly to meet and exceed the expectations of our New Hampshire players.

“With record high numbers from Mega Millions and Powerball, sports betting and our expanded menu of in-store and online games, we are confident the New Hampshire Lottery will continue to succeed and grow throughout Fiscal Year 2024 and beyond.”

Concord approves Imagine Casino plans in New Hampshire

The Concord city planning board has given approval to the project to build a hotel and casino. The tentative name is Imagine Casino. The venue would have table games, a poker room, slot machine and entertainment options.