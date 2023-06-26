Concord city approves Imagine Casino plans in New Hampshire

City officials have approved the site plan.

US.- Concord planning board has given approval to the project to build a hotel and casino in Concord, New Hampshire. The tentative name is Imagine Casino. The venue would have table games, a poker room, slot machine and entertainment options.

Former state senator Andy Sanborn presented the project with his partner, Laurie Sanborn, last year. The proposal went before the board in December and was held up for months after staff requested an emergency services impact report. Last week, the planning board voted 4-2 to approve a major site plan review.

The facility will be located at the end of Loudon Road and near the intersection of Rt. 106 and Interstate 393. Sanborn also owns The Draft Sports Bar and Concord Casino on Main Street and says he is likely to keep that casino in operation.

The first phase of the project includes a 24,000-square-foot gaming room with 634 seats and an 8,500-square-foot restaurant and brewpub that can hold up to 150 diners. The second phase of the project calls for a hotel and event centre. The total building will be 44,000 square feet.

“We’re excited, as we have been through the entire process,” Sanborn said. “We think this is good for the community, good for the residents, good for the local charities and we think everyone wins with this opportunity.”

Although Concord has yet to approve sports betting, Sanborn said the facility will be designed with a tentative space to house a sportsbook.

In New Hampshire, 35 per cent of gaming revenue in casinos is donated to charities. Some local groups, like the Concord Lions Club, said the extra funds from the facility would help them expand their work, however, the casino project faces opposition from other Concord residents. It’s expected that the casino would employ more than 250 people.

See also: New Hampshire sports betting handle drops again in May