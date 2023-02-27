New Hampshire sets new sports betting revenue record in January

Revenue hit a new record but wagers were down year-on-year.

US.- The New Hampshire Lottery has reported record gross gaming revenue from sports betting in January. Revenue was $12.3m, up by 53.8 per cent year-on-year and 47.7 per cent from December 2022. The figure surpassed the previous monthly record of $9.1m set in October 2022.

The state saw $97.2m in wagers, up 6.8 per cent compared to December 2022 but down 2.4 per cent year-on-year. Consumers wagered $75.2m online and $21.9m at retail sportsbooks. Online sports betting generated $8m in revenue while retail sportsbooks contributed $4.3m. New Hampshire collected $5.6m in taxes.

Revenue for the seven months to the end of January was $50.7m from a handle of $536.8m. Tax totalled $23.4m. DraftKings has had exclusive rights to offer sports betting online via the New Hampshire Lottery since 2019.

