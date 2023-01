New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $90.3m in December

The New Hampshire Lottery reported a 5.2 per cent year-on-year increase in sports wagering.

US.- New Hampshire saw wagers of $90.3m in December, up 5.2 per cent compared to December 2021 but down 2.4 per cent from November’s sports betting handle of $93.1m. Consumers wagered $65.9m online, while the remaining $25m was spent at retail sportsbooks.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported gross gaming revenue from sports betting of $8.3m, up by 219.2 per cent year-on-year and 66 per cent from November 2022 ($5m). Online sports betting generated $7.9m while retail sportsbooks contributed $389,635.

Tax generated from sports wagering in December reached $3.8m, with $3.7m from mobile betting and $126,927 from retail. Consumer spending in the five months through to the end of December was $439.6m, with GGR at $38.4m and tax at $17.6m.

DraftKings has had exclusive rights to offer sports betting online via the New Hampshire Lottery since 2019.

See also: Concord casino and hotel in New Hampshire gets planning approval