Concord casino and hotel in New Hampshire gets planning approval

US.- A new casino hotel is one step closer in Concord, New Hampshire after the Concord Planning Board greenlighted Big Step’s planned construction of a 45,000-square-foot facility. The project includes a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.

The proposal is to develop the project in two phases. The first phase would include a 24,000-square-foot gaming room with 634 seats and an 8,500-square-foot restaurant and brewpub that could hold up to 150 diners. The hotel and conference centre would follow. The company says the casino would help attract visitors while raising money for the community.

Andy Sanborn of Concord Casino told WMUR: “We’re just trying to build, actually, a pretty comprehensive opportunity for people to come to Concord to stay, to go to dinner, to some charitable gaming which again, raises money for charity.”

In New Hampshire, 35 per cent of gaming revenue in casinos is donated to charities. Some local groups, like the Concord Lions Club, said the extra funds from the facility would help them expand their work, however, the casino project faces opposition from other Concord residents.

If the plan is approved, the casino could open in 18 months and it’s expected that the casino would employ more than 250 people. The plan was first presented in September.

