Station Casinos opens Seventy Six Tavern in Las Vegas

US.- Station Casinos has opened Seventy Six tavern in North Las Vegas. City officials and Station Casinos executives attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Those attending included North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, City councilman Richard J. Cherchio, Station Casinos president Scott Kreeger, senior vice president of operations for Station Casinos, Chris Fiumara, vice president of small properties Bobbie Rihel, and director of operations at Seventy Six by Station Casinos, Jason Straub.

The American-inspired Tavern at 6345 North Lamb Blvd opens 24 hours and offers food, drinks and entertainment. The gaming area includes 15 machines with over 55 poker, blackjack, slot, and keno games. The space also features 24 high-definition TVs suspended from the ceiling and pillars.

Nevada casinos: gaming revenue reaches $1.16bn in August

Nevada casinos generated $1.16bn in revenue in August, according to a release by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That’s down 3.8 per cent year-over-year and down 10.8 per cent from July 2024.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $643.7m in revenue, down 3.5 per cent and downtown Las Vegas $58.3m, down 8.8 per cent. Reno casinos saw a 4.8 per cent decline to $65.4m. The state collected almost $57.7m in gaming taxes for the month, down by almost 24 per cent compared to August 2023.