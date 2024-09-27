Nevada casinos: gaming revenue reaches $1.16bn in August

Revenue decreased 3.8 per cent year-over-year and 10.8 per cent from July 2024.

US.- Nevada casinos generated $1.16bn in revenue in August, according to a release by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That’s down 3.8 per cent year-over-year and down 10.8 per cent from July 2024.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $643.7m in revenue, down 3.5 per cent and downtown Las Vegas $58.3m, down 8.8 per cent. Reno casinos saw a 4.8 per cent decline to $65.4m. The state collected almost $57.7m in gaming taxes for the month, down by almost 24 per cent compared to August 2023.

See also: BetMGM launches nationwide access to sports betting app access for Nevada bettors

Full House Resorts has agreed with Clarity Game to sell the land, building, and certain other operating assets of Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The total price will be $9.2m.

The asset sale is expected to occur in two transactions, with the sale of Stockman’s real property expected to close for $7m in late September and the sale of remaining operating assets for $2.2m upon the receipt of customary gaming approvals. The company will temporarily pay a monthly rent of $50,000 to Clarity and will continue to operate Stockman’s Casino until the closing of the second transaction, when all daily operations will pass to Clarity.

