Gaming in Las Vegas: Seventy Six by Station Casinos to open on October 10

The new location in North Las Vegas will offer food, drinks, and gaming options.

US.- The new tavern Seventy Six by Station Casinos at 6345 North Lamb Blvd. will include North Las Vegas will celebrate its inauguration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 10 and an official opening the following day. A public toast will be led by company executives.

The Americana-inspired Tavern will offer food options, drinks, and entertainment. The gaming area includes 15 machines with over 55 poker, blackjack, slot, and keno games. The space will also feature 24 high-definition TVs suspended from the ceiling and pillars.

The firm stated: “New fans of Seventy Six are welcome to attend the grand opening party on October 11 starting at 7 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive a custom Seventy Six flask, and patrons will be entered to win over $2,000 in cash and prizes hourly until 11 p.m. A live radio remote and music will energize the celebration.”

Guests will have access to exclusive rewards through the VIP player’s club. The location will open 24 hours daily with Happy Hour specials offered twice daily.

Last year, Station Casinos opened Durango Casino & Resort in Southwest Las Vegas. The hotel and casino occupies 71 acres on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway.

The venue features an 83,000-square-foot casino offering 2,300 slots and 60 table games. It also features a 205-seat sportsbook, a circular bar, over-the-counter and kiosk wagering options, and The George Sportsmen’s Lounge. The resort has more than 200 guestrooms and suites, convention and meeting spaces, a pool with private cabanas, outdoor social areas, restaurants, and free parking.

Station Casinos also partnered with the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California to build and operate a new casino in Madera. In January, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the tribes’ federal trust land north of the City of Madera, California.

On completion, the North Fork Project will feature a 100,000-square-foot casino with over 2,000 slot and video poker machines and 40 table games.