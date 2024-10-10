Las Vegas Tropicana Casino imploded to make way for Oakland Athletics ballpark

Tropicana Las Vegas was imploded yesterday.

US.- Tropicana Las Vegas, owned by Bally’s Corporation, was imploded yesterday (October 9) at 2.30am local time to make way for the construction of the Oakland Athletics ballpark. In 22 seconds. the resort’s two hotel towers were reduced to rubble.

There was a ceremony ahead of the detonation. Speakers included Bally’s Corporation Chairman Soo Kim, Athletics owner, John Fisher, Tropicana Las Vegas general manager and vice president of Hospitality Strategy Arik Knowles, chief executive officer and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Steve Hill, and Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson. That was followed by a 555-drone and fireworks display created by visual creator Fireworks by Grucci.

Source: Today

Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s Corporation, said: “Bally’s is honoured to have been part of this historic moment, bidding farewell to the iconic Tropicana. As we celebrate its legacy, we look ahead to building a world-class entertainment resort, the future home of the Athletics, and reinforcing Las Vegas as the ultimate sports and entertainment capital.”

John Fisher, owner of the A’s, added: “The demolition of the Tropicana is an important milestone in the process of bringing A’s baseball to the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip and the community of Southern Nevada. We hope that, in time, this site will become a place of unforgettable experiences for fans of the game. We extend our gratitude to Bally’s and GLPI for their partnership as we embark on this project together.”

The Tropicana Las Vegas opened in 1957. Developed by Miami-based businessman Ben Jaffe, it offered a luxurious South Beach-inspired architecture and tropical theme. The resort closed on April 2 after almost seven decades.

In September 2022, Bally’s Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of Tropicana Las Vegas from Gaming & Leisure Properties and PENN Entertainment.

See also: Nevada casinos: gaming revenue reaches $1.16bn in August

